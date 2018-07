VIDEO: Officer praised after picking up fallen American flag

MARYSVILLE, Wash. - Home surveillance footage captured a police officer going out of his way to pick up an American flag that had been touching the ground on the Fourth of July.

Resident Ben Rieman reports that he wasn't home at the time of the gesture, but said he's extremely thankful for the officer's respectful act.

President Trump took to Instagram to praise the officer for his patriotism.