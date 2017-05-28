Video of EBR sheriff's deputy changing tire goes viral

80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - A local sheriff's deputy has become internet famous after he was filmed changing a young man's tire this past week.

In a Facebook post, Nicole Johnson says a flat tire stranded her son, Kaelin, on the side of a road Thursday. Luckily for Kaelin, Lieutenant Chad Parker with the East baton Rouge Sheriff's Office noticed that he was having some trouble and stopped to lend a hand. 

"I just want to thank this officer for helping my son Kaelin, while also teaching him again (after his dad showed him) how to change a flat tire," Johnson posted.

Johnson also posted a video of Lt. Parker changing the flat, and it has been viewed over 300,000 times as of Sunday afternoon. She thanked Parker again and ended her post with a reminder with a reminder for everyone on social media.

