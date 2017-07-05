VIDEO: North Carolina officers respond to call, end up enjoying Slip 'N Slide

ASHEVILLE – North Carolina officers responded to a call for a noise complaint and ended up having some summertime fun.

Senior police officers Joe Jones and Carrie Lee joined in on a massive neighborhood Slip 'N Slide for an Independence Day block party that was being held on July 2.

According to the public information officer, Christina Hallingse, the noise complaint was just the sound of children playing.

"The officers got there and people were like, 'Oh my gosh, the cops are here. They're going to shut us down,' but they noticed the noise was fine," Hallingse told ABC News.

Accoridng to Hallingse, the Slip 'N Slide was far off the street were cars and emergency vehilces could still pass. No citations were issued, so the officers decided to join in on the fun.

"They had such good energy. All the kids were loving it," Travis Eagledove, a nearby resident who caught the epic moment on camera, said of the officers.