67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

VIDEO: Man arrested after kicking shoplifter in head outside Mall of Louisiana

45 minutes 38 seconds ago Saturday, February 16 2019 Feb 16, 2019 February 16, 2019 6:50 PM February 16, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nadeen Abusada

BATON ROUGE- Many were in awe at a video that showed a woman who was accused of shoplifting, held down on the ground then kicked in the head by a man passing by.

The incident happened outside of Macy's at the Mall of Louisiana, Thursday. The woman tried to flee from the department store when it appears that three individuals pinned her down.

Authorities later identified the shoplifter to be Latonya Hamilton and the man who kicked her, Frank Lamb. Lamb was arrested and charged with battery after Hamilton stated she wanted to press charges.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days