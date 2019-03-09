VIDEO: LSU students boo Joe Alleva and follow with 'Free Will Wade' chants during LSU vs Vanderbilt

BATON ROUGE- Students and fans shared their thoughts on the Will Wade suspension with chants and signs at the LSU basketball game against Vanderbilt.

The student section at the PMAC was filled with fans holding signs backing Will Wade along with freshman guard Javonte Smart. The signs read things like, "Free Will Wade, and "We stand with Coach Wade and Javonte Smart."

The section took a bold stance and boo'd LSU Athletic Director Joe Alleva when he entered the PMAC and they immediately followed the booing with of course chants.

"Free Will Wade," echoed throughout the PMAC as the Tigers face Vanderbilt for their final game of their regular season.

On Friday the LSU administration suspended head coach Will Wade indefinitely after refusing to meet with LSU administrators to discuss the allegations.

According to a Yahoo! report, FBI wire-taps captured phone conversations between Will Wade and middleman Christian Dawkins talking about "taking care of" a player and his family. Wade reportedly referred to the player only as "Smart" in the conversations.