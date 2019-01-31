53°
VIDEO: K-9 doesn't understand snow boots
RAPID CITY, S.D. - With temperatures in the -20's around some parts of the nation, there's no hiding that it's been a chilly winter. One K-9 in South Dakota is going viral after a hilarious first-attempt at trying out snow boots before bracing the bitter cold.
The Rapid City Police Department posted the adorable video on social media. One of the officers is seen putting the boots on the dog. But when the pooch tries to walk in his new boots, things don't go quite as planned.
Check out the video to see the clumsy K-9's hysterical effort at walking with new kicks.
