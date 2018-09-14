80°
VIDEO: High school football coach accused of using dangerous practice drills

Friday, September 14 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Chris Lunkin

HAWAII - It is a terrifying scene at a Hawaii high school's football practice.

Student-athletes at Castle High school were allegedly forced to run at each other at full speed in a series of dangerous practice drills. A video shows the teens running from 20 yards apart and colliding into each other head-first in a much more dangerous version of the Oklahoma Drill. 

This doesn't help the case for football, as the sport has been under major scrutiny regarding the safety of players. More specifically, health experts are monitoring head-related injuries and traumatic concussions.

The school released a statement saying they will ensure the players will not participate in the drills again and they will educate coaches on appropriate training and practice techniques. 

So far, it appears the coaching staff will not face disciplinary actions.

