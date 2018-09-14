Latest Weather Blog
VIDEO: High school football coach accused of using dangerous practice drills
HAWAII - It is a terrifying scene at a Hawaii high school's football practice.
Student-athletes at Castle High school were allegedly forced to run at each other at full speed in a series of dangerous practice drills. A video shows the teens running from 20 yards apart and colliding into each other head-first in a much more dangerous version of the Oklahoma Drill.
This doesn't help the case for football, as the sport has been under major scrutiny regarding the safety of players. More specifically, health experts are monitoring head-related injuries and traumatic concussions.
The school released a statement saying they will ensure the players will not participate in the drills again and they will educate coaches on appropriate training and practice techniques.
So far, it appears the coaching staff will not face disciplinary actions.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Car dealership donates vehicle to area school for redesign
-
18-wheeler driver ticketed after rear-ending stopped school bus picking up kids
-
Prosecutors: State Police conclude investigation into WBRSO Deputy
-
High school football coach accused of enforcing dangerous practice drills
-
Agency raises flag in honor of special needs child who died after...