VIDEO: Emotional reunion of mother, toddler at BTR after year-long deployment

BATON ROUGE- Video captures a mother and toddler sharing the sweetest embrace at the Baton Rouge Airport as the mother returns from a year-long deployment.

The video shows two-year-old Dani Achee waiting with flowers for her mother, Alayna Achee, at the airport. When Alayna walks out, she swoops the toddler into her arms and embraces her tightly.

The emotional reunion was recorded by Alayna's best friend.

Alayna serves with the National Guard. This latest deployment was a year long in the Kuwait, Syria, and Jordan.