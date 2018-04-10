VIDEO: Dog can't stop watching 'Live PD'

Television critics aren't the only ones who can't get enough of the new hit series, 'Live PD'. A video shared on Twitter shows an enthusiastic dog who won't take his eyes off the TV when the show is on.

The video, posted by Vickie Dybowski, shows a black Labrador Retriever passionately watching an episode, and even barking in some instances.

'Live PD' is an Emmy-winning documentary series that gives viewers a transparent look on law enforcement in the line of duty. Much like the show 'Cops,' the series incorporates dash cam footage and handheld cameras following police officers on their patrols.

The show aired its pilot episode in late 2016.

Check out the video to see the show's biggest, and furriest, fan.