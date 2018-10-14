VIDEO: Denham Springs woman reunited with dog who'd been missing for six years

DENHAM SPRINGS - A heartwarming video shows a woman being reunited with her dog named Jackson, who went missing six years ago.

Roberta Ostten's daughter, Annie, captured the touching moment on camera.

Earlier this month, Patricia and Patrick Mounts found a dog roaming along Eden Church Road in Denham Springs. The Mounts took the dog back home with them to Liberty, Mississippi.

After a medical exam, a veterinarian in Mississippi found a chip registered under Ostten's name. The Mounts quickly called the number connected to the chip, and told Roberta they'd be happy to reunite her with Jackson.

Check out the video to see the emotional moment!

Note: In the video, it's stated that the dog was missing for four years. Annie Impson clarified to WBRZ that the correct number of years missing was six.