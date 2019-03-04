34°
VIDEO: Coast Guard ship carrying Zulu royalty rams into New Orleans dock
NEW ORLEANS - Crowds of revelers had to scramble away from a dock in New Orleans as a Coast Guard cutter slammed into the concrete landing at Woldenberg Park.
According to WWL, the ship was carrying the King and Queen set to ride in the Zulu parade Tuesday night, and scores of people had gathered at the Riverfront dock to greet them.
Video shared by an eyewitnesses shows the ship speeding toward the dock with its horn sounding off as it made its approach. Reports said the collision was likely due to high river levels from water runoff up north.
No one was hurt, and King and Queen Zulu soon exited the ship to resounding cheers.
