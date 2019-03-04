VIDEO: Cell phones stolen in chaotic Verizon store break-in overnight

PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies are looking for three men after surveillance video captured them smashing their way into a Verizon Wireless store and stuffing their bags with smartphones.

Video released by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office shows the trio of thieves using a tool to smash out the front door of the business Sunday night. The men then rush in and destroy several display cases as they take out the display phones.

After roughly a minute inside the store, the three rush back outside and hop into a white SUV.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 225-621-4636 or text 847411 to the anonymous tip line.