VIDEO: Car flooded after crashing into fire hydrant on Jefferson Highway

Thursday, August 30 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Crews are working to repair a fire hydrant spouting water all along a busy roadway after a crash Thursday.

The crash was reported around 3:30 Thursday afternoon on Jefferson Highway near Corporate Boulevard, just after stormy weather started to clear from the area. Video recorded by a passerby showed the aftermath of the accident, including what appeared to be a vehicle being flooded by the flowing hydrant.

No serious injuries have been reported, however, there are some traffic delays in the area.

