79°
Latest Weather Blog
VIDEO: Car flooded after crashing into fire hydrant on Jefferson Highway
BATON ROUGE - Crews are working to repair a fire hydrant spouting water all along a busy roadway after a crash Thursday.
The crash was reported around 3:30 Thursday afternoon on Jefferson Highway near Corporate Boulevard, just after stormy weather started to clear from the area. Video recorded by a passerby showed the aftermath of the accident, including what appeared to be a vehicle being flooded by the flowing hydrant.
No serious injuries have been reported, however, there are some traffic delays in the area.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Car flooded after crashing into fire hydrant on Jefferson Highway
-
WATCH: E-cigarette explodes in man's pants while shopping in store
-
Baton Rouge health-based initiative to recieve grant
-
USA Today ranks University High among top 25 high school football teams...
-
WEST SIDE DOTD MEETING 8/29/18