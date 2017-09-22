92°
VIDEO: Car bursts into flames on Airline Highway Friday

Friday, September 22 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – Video shared with WBRZ Friday afternoon showed a raging car fire on the side of Airline Highway.

The blaze slowed traffic during the lunch rush. Click HERE to monitor conditions.

The fire was in a southbound lane just after Jefferson. Traffic was stopped to nearly Coursey/Bluebonnet.

Video shared with WBRZ showed the car ablaze and a picture showed firefighters rushing to put the fire out.

No injuries have been reported and information about the cause has not been released.

