VIDEO: Car bursts into flames on Airline Highway Friday
BATON ROUGE – Video shared with WBRZ Friday afternoon showed a raging car fire on the side of Airline Highway.
The blaze slowed traffic during the lunch rush. Click HERE to monitor conditions.
The fire was in a southbound lane just after Jefferson. Traffic was stopped to nearly Coursey/Bluebonnet.
Video shared with WBRZ showed the car ablaze and a picture showed firefighters rushing to put the fire out.
No injuries have been reported and information about the cause has not been released.
