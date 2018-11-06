77°
Video captures salmon swimming across flooded roadway

By: WBRZ Staff

SHELTON, Wash. - A fish hatchery specialist in Washington captured an interesting video over the weekend.

The video, captured by Alexis Leonard, shows more than a dozen salmon swimming across a flooded highway, CNN reports. Leonard and her father were heading to Eells Springs Trout Hatchery when they saw the fish swimming across the roadway.

The specialist said the salmon sighting isn't an unusual occurrence in Washington. She told CNN, salmon in the area typically come from the Skokomish River and inhabit the creeks in order to spawn.

When there's heavy rain, the creeks flood and send the fish everywhere, Leonard said.

