Video captures massive house fire; Neighbors start clothing drive after blaze

PONCHATOULA – Neighbors spent the 4th of July holiday gathering items for a family who lost everything when their home was burned to a shell of brick.

Fire crews worked for hours battling the blaze in the Landing neighborhood, east of the Tangipahoa River about six miles from downtown Sunday night. Video recorded by neighbors showed a giant inferno – double the size of the house – swallowing up everything in the home. By the time the fire was extinguished, only a few brick walls and some wood and stucco remained.

Three people inside the home at the time escaped just in time. The flames nearly caught neighboring homes on fire, too.

People posted on Facebook about a collection drive for the homeowners – they're looking for clothes for a man, woman and toddler.

The fire department has not said what caused the fire.

**************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz