VIDEO: Canadian hunter survives bear attack

ONTARIO - A man in Canada got more than he bargained for when he came across a black bear during his hunting trip.

Richard Wesley says he was hunting near the Fire River in Ontario when he was approached by a black bear.

A video of Wesley's encounter with the bear has been making its rounds on the internet after it was uploaded to Youtube earlier this week. The video, recorded on Wesley's Go Pro camera, shows the bear slowly wander over to him while seemingly unaware of his presence. Once the bear spots Wesley, it charges and knocks him to the ground.

The attack only lasts for a handful of seconds before the bear moves on, leaving Wesley lying on the ground.

Wesley says he's happy to have survived the attack with nothing more than a bruised elbow. He also says the attack goes to show just how unpredictable the bears can be.

