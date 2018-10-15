VIDEO: Burglar steals from local church's storage shed

BATON ROUGE - Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing from an area church's storage shed.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the suspect is responsible for burglarizing a storage shed at Word of Life Faith Ministries located on Greenwell Springs Road. The incident reportedly happened around lunchtime on October 7.

Police say the suspect took an undisclosed amount of merchandise.

Anyone with information should contact police at (225) 344-7867.