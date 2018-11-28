51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

VIDEO: BRFD sends new recruits through training drills, live burn scenarios

2 hours 42 minutes 29 seconds ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 November 28, 2018 8:53 PM November 28, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department held a "night burn" Wednesday evening for 2018 firefighter recruits.

BRFD's Training Division led new recruits through live burn scenarios and simulated training exercises at the LSU Fire Training Institute. The drills are meant to help fine-tune new firefighters, and help them gain experience in battling a blaze.

Fourteen recruits were there from the Baton Rouge Fire Department; three from the Zachary Fire Department were also in attendance.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days