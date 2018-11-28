51°
Latest Weather Blog
VIDEO: BRFD sends new recruits through training drills, live burn scenarios
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department held a "night burn" Wednesday evening for 2018 firefighter recruits.
BRFD's Training Division led new recruits through live burn scenarios and simulated training exercises at the LSU Fire Training Institute. The drills are meant to help fine-tune new firefighters, and help them gain experience in battling a blaze.
Fourteen recruits were there from the Baton Rouge Fire Department; three from the Zachary Fire Department were also in attendance.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Senator Kennedy attacked in pro-Edwards campaign commercial
-
Body of newborn found in garbage truck
-
VIDEO: BRFD sends new recruits through training drills, live burn scenarios
-
Crews begin installing street lights at accident-prone Walker roundabouts
-
Son of Baton Rouge serial killer Derrick Todd Lee arrested in teen's...