76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Victims of overnight double shooting are 19, 20

13 hours 43 minutes 19 seconds ago July 15, 2017 Jul 15, 2017 Saturday, July 15 2017 July 15, 2017 10:52 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – A 20-year-old and a 19-year-old were injured in what appears to have been a double shooting on Gus Young overnight.

While the victim's names have not been released, police told WBRZ, both victims are severely injured. The 20-year-old was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries by an ambulance, authorities said. The younger victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

The shooting happened in the 4100 block of Gus Young around 11:15 Friday night.

Check back for updates.

*******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days