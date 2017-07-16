76°
Victims of overnight double shooting are 19, 20
BATON ROUGE – A 20-year-old and a 19-year-old were injured in what appears to have been a double shooting on Gus Young overnight.
While the victim's names have not been released, police told WBRZ, both victims are severely injured. The 20-year-old was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries by an ambulance, authorities said. The younger victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.
The shooting happened in the 4100 block of Gus Young around 11:15 Friday night.
Check back for updates.
