Victims of overnight double shooting are 19, 20

BATON ROUGE – A 20-year-old and a 19-year-old were injured in what appears to have been a double shooting on Gus Young overnight.

While the victim's names have not been released, police told WBRZ, both victims are severely injured. The 20-year-old was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries by an ambulance, authorities said. The younger victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

The shooting happened in the 4100 block of Gus Young around 11:15 Friday night.

