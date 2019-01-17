Victims mugged while sitting in car at BREC park Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating an overnight armed robbery in Baton Rouge.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office were called to the park on Kathy Drive in reference to an armed robbery around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

During the investigation, authorities learned that two victims were sitting in a car smoking marijuana when they were approached by three unknown male suspects.

The victims were robbed of their phones, a laptop, and a wallet.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the sheriff's office.