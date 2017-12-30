Victims identified in fatal double shooting at daiquiri bar

BATON ROUGE - Two people were fatally shot at a daiquiri bar on Plank Road overnight, sources tell WBRZ.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 6200 block of Plank Road near Airline Highway.

Larry Williams, 22, and Kenneth Franklin, Jr., 25, were taken to the hospital in critical condition where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Police said Franklin and Williams were involved in a physical altercation with at least one more person inside the End Zone Daiquiri and Bar. After employees asked the pair to leave the bar, another altercation began in the parking lot. Franklin and Williams were shot during the incident. They were transported to a local hospital where they both succumbed to their injuries.

This shooting marks the fourth shooting in a span of ten hours. Two fatal shootings were reported at a beauty salon on Plank Road, and on Georgia Street Friday afternoon. A third shooting occurred on Plank Road near Winnebago Street later Friday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.