Victims ID'd in Maryland newspaper shooting

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Officials have released the names of the five people killed in a shooting at a Maryland newspaper.



Lt. Ryan Frashure of Anne Arundel County Police read the names at a news conference Thursday night, hours after the shooting at The Capital Gazette.



They are: Wendi Winters, John McNamara, Gerald Fischman, Rebecca Smith, and Rob Hiaasen.



Winters was the special publications editor. McNamara was a writer. Fischman was editorial page editor. Smith was a sales assistant. Hiassen was an assistant editor and columnist.

A law enforcement official says the suspect in the Annapolis, Maryland, newspaper shooting has been identified as Jarrod W. Ramos.



The official was not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation by name and spoke on condition of anonymity to share details.



Police have said the shooter killed five people and wounded others Thursday. Authorities said the man entered the building in a targeted attack and "looked for his victims."