Victims escape during Louisiana home break-in standoff

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) - Louisiana sheriff's deputies say four people escaped after a man broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and shot and wounded a man living there.

Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies were called to Keithville around 10 p.m. Wednesday. Spokeswoman Cindy Chadwick said in a news release the man confronted the woman, the man living there and her children, ages 12 and 14. Chadwick says the man living there was shot in the buttocks and was taken to a Shreveport hospital.

The woman and children escaped without injury when the suspect came out after deputies arrived. Deputies say he fired at them and retreated into the house. No officers were hurt.

The names of those have not been released. Officers were still surrounding the house Thursday morning

