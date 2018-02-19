Victims escape armed robbery, smash beer bottle into suspect's face

BATON ROUGE- A man arrested Saturday has been booked with multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder and first-degree vehicular negligent injuring.

Just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officials were dispatched to the 1100 block of W. Chimes Street.

Authorities say Tyree Hinton, 27, had approached multiple victims with a Taurus 9mm pistol, and said "Give me all the money you got."

Booking records show that when the victims told Hinton that they didn't speak English, Hinton fired two rounds toward one of the victims, but missed. Two other victims were able to disarm Hinton by smashing a glass beer bottle over his head and face.

During the investigation, authorities learned that Hinton had a warrant out for his arrest from an incident that occurred in November of 2017.

On Nov. 18, a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed into another Chevrolet pickup truck in the 4600 block of Evangeline Street.

Officials say that Hinton was the driver of the 2007 Silverado, and was operating the vehicle while intoxicated.

The victim in the other Chevrolet was transported to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

Hinton was arrested on Feb. 17 and charged with first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, operating a vehicle while intoxicating, speeding, attempted armed robbery, attempted first-degree murder, and felon in possession of a firearm.