Victim sustains broken bones after being attacked with baseball bat

BATON ROUGE - A man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he beat a man with a baseball bat.

The attack happened on October 25 in the 17000 block of Hoo Shoo Too Road in East Baton Rouge Parish. According to the arrest report, the beating happened after Ronald Scott knocked on the victim's shed door.

The victim told Scott to leave but instead, he entered the shed and beat the man with a bat. The victim sustained multiple injuries including two broken bones in his left arm, a broken nose, and a fractured wrist.

Scott was later arrested and charged with unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and aggravated second-degree battery.

Arrest documents show that Scott has a criminal history that includes arrests for aggravated battery, second-degree battery, and attempted second-degree murder.