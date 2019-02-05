Victim shot in the head, suspect arrested in 2017 incident

BATON ROUGE - Authorities arrested a man following an August 2017 shooting in Baton Rouge.

On Aug. 23, officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department were dispatched to the 1500 block of West Roosevelt Street in reference to a shooting. Authorities located the victim in the 1300 block of Daniel Webster Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, but survived.

According to arrest documents, the victim was with Jared Ellis and another suspect on the date of the shooting. The victim advised the suspects picked him up to go to a CD store.

After getting out of the vehicle, Ellis allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the head. After he fell to the ground, authorities say Ellis shot the man several more times before fleeing the scene.

Ellis was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Arrest documents didn't say if the other person at the scene faced any charges.