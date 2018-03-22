Victim shot in the face during dollar store robbery in Livingston Parish

INDEPENDENCE - Authorities are responding to an armed robbery that left one business employee injured in Livingston Parish Thursday night.

Sources told WBRZ the shooting happened at a Dollar General in the 25000 block of Hwy. 442 near Hwy. 43 after 9 p.m.

Officials said the victim had multiple pellets in his face and was awake and alert when being treated by paramedics. The type of weapon the suspect used was unknown.

The subjects responsible for the robbery ran from the scene, according to sources.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.