Victim shot in the face during dollar store robbery in Livingston Parish

1 hour 46 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, March 22 2018 Mar 22, 2018 March 22, 2018 9:40 PM March 22, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

INDEPENDENCE - Authorities are responding to an armed robbery that left one business employee injured in Livingston Parish Thursday night.

Sources told WBRZ the shooting happened at a Dollar General in the 25000 block of Hwy. 442 near Hwy. 43 after 9 p.m.

Officials said the victim had multiple pellets in his face and was awake and alert when being treated by paramedics. The type of weapon the suspect used was unknown.

The subjects responsible for the robbery ran from the scene, according to sources.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

