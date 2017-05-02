71°
Victim shot, dropped off at BRPD
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating after one person was reportedly shot and then brought to the Baton Rouge Police Department Tuesday.
The incident was reported around 8:40 p.m.. Sources say one victim was dropped off at the police department on Plank Road after sustaining a gunshot wound at a different location.
Specifics about the victim's condition are not known at this time.
This is a developing story. We will update it with more information as it becomes available.
