Victim shot, dropped off at BRPD

Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating after one person was reportedly shot and then brought to the Baton Rouge Police Department Tuesday.

The incident was reported around 8:40 p.m.. Sources say one victim was dropped off at the police department on Plank Road after sustaining a gunshot wound at a different location.

Specifics about the victim's condition are not known at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update it with more information as it becomes available.