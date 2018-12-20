Victim robbed, beaten after vehicle runs out of gas

EAST BATON ROUGE - A man is facing charges after he allegedly kidnapped and assaulted a victim.

According to the arrest report, the victim and a passenger were on the Central Thruway when they ran out of gas. At some point, Mark Patterson and a second suspect pulled up and drove the victim to an area gas station.

As the victim was putting gas in a can, the suspects pushed the man back into the vehicle and drove away. The suspects drove the victim down a gravel road passed the place his vehicle had broken down.

The suspects beat the victim and stole his phone before fleeing the scene. Documents indicate that Patterson attacked the victim because he believed he was withholding information about a previous robbery.

After the attack, the victim then walked back to his vehicle and flagged down a passing officer.

Patterson was charged with second-degree robbery and aggravated kidnapping. The arrest report didn't say if the second suspect had been arrested.