Victim pistol-whipped during home invasion; one suspect arrested

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a suspect for his involvement in a home invasion.

The incident happened on September 4 before 3 a.m. at a home in the 1600 block of North 47th Street. An officer responded to Baton Rouge General on Bluebonnet later that morning to speak with the victim.

The victim said he was at home when he heard a knock on the door. When the man opened the door, he was allegedly rushed by two attackers.

One of the intruders allegedly hit the victim in the head with a gun while the second suspect, identified as Jerrod Johnson, went to the victim's bedroom. At some point, a struggle ensued between the victim and the suspect over the gun.

The suspect then told Johnson to hit the victim so he couldn't gain control of the weapon.

The victim was later able to identify Johnson out of a lineup, leading to his arrest.

Johnson was charged with one count of home invasion. The report didn't say if the second attacker had been arrested.