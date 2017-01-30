Victim of N. 23rd Street shooting dies, suspect still at large

BATON ROUGE – The victim of a shooting that took place in the 1700 block of North 23rd Street on Jan. 20 has died, according to Baton Rouge Police.



The victim, 35-year-old Devin Johnese, died on Sunday after remaining in critical condition for a few days following the shooting.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation between the suspect and Johnese.



BRPD released photos of the shooting suspect, however he has not been identified at the time of this post.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspect is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869