Victim loses $2,200 in alleged hunting lease scam

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for more people who were potentially victimized by a man accused of scamming a person out of thousands of dollars with promises of membership in a Mississippi hunting lease.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the victim contacted Brandon Baker after seeing an ad online for membership in the lease in Fayette, Mississippi. The victim said Baker seemed familiar with the area, naming several landmarks during their conversations.

The victim was eventually asked to send a personal check worth $2,250 to an address in Baton Rouge. That address was later confirmed to be the personal address of Baker.

Deputies say the check was cashed on Aug. 20, but several of the victim's attempts to contact Baker have gone unanswered since. Baker has also failed to show up for two separate meetings to discuss the lease.

Baker allegedly promised to refund the check after the victim became suspicious, but that never happened.

He has since been arrested, and deputies are asking for other potential victims to contact the sheriff's office at 225-389-5009.