Victim in Wax Road crash near Central High School dies

CENTRAL – The driver in a crash on Wax Road near Central High School has died, according to the Central Police Department.

The victim has been identified as 53-year-old Hodges Curry of Denham Springs.

The crash involved a Fed Ex truck and another vehicle. The driver of the Fed Ex is okay, according to the department.

The crash caused the closure of Wax Road at West Brookside.

First pictures coming in from the crash on Wax Rd in Central. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/hBCT79R6oV — Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) February 16, 2017





