Victim in Friday afternoon Plank Road shooting identified

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting death that occurred outside the Prestige Beauty Salon in the 3200 block of Plank Road.

BRPD officials identified the victim as 32-year-old Carl K. Moore, Jr.

The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Police said there are no known suspects or motives at this point in their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869.

This marks the 120th homicide in East Baton Rouge Parish this year. If classified a murder, marks the 100th murder in East Baton Rouge Parish.

View WBRZ's updated East Baton Rouge homicide map here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.