70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Victim identified in fatal crash on Choctaw Drive

22 hours 13 minutes 13 seconds ago April 01, 2017 Apr 1, 2017 Saturday, April 01 2017 April 01, 2017 11:42 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A late morning crash involving two vehicles killed one person and left another person injured.

According to BRPD, an officer tried to pull over Dan Spland for a traffic stop around 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Spland reportedly tried to evade the officer and swerved into the opposite lane on Choctaw Drive near Dougherty Drive.

Spland lost control of his 2002 Lexus ES300 and the passenger side of his vehicle was struck by a 2003 Chevy Suburban.

Spland was confirmed dead at the scene and the other driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days