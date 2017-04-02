Victim identified in fatal crash on Choctaw Drive

BATON ROUGE - A late morning crash involving two vehicles killed one person and left another person injured.

According to BRPD, an officer tried to pull over Dan Spland for a traffic stop around 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Spland reportedly tried to evade the officer and swerved into the opposite lane on Choctaw Drive near Dougherty Drive.

Spland lost control of his 2002 Lexus ES300 and the passenger side of his vehicle was struck by a 2003 Chevy Suburban.

Spland was confirmed dead at the scene and the other driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash.