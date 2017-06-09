Victim identified in deadly S. Harrell's Ferry Road crash

BATON ROUGE - The victim of a deadly crash on South Harrell's Ferry Road has been identified.

According to BRPD, 20-year-old Christopher Levy died in the crash that occurred on Thursday around 8 p.m.

Levy was driving a 2000 Ford Mustang that was occupied by two other people. Levy was traveling west bound on the road when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a light pole.

All three occupants of the car were taken the hospital.

Levy died at the hospital and the two other passengers are in critical condition, according to BRPD.

BRPD says it is still investigating the crash.