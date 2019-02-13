Victim dies after three wheeled 'roadster' crashes on Perkins Road

BATON ROUGE - One person has died after what was first reported as a motorcycle crash on Perkins Road Monday.

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on Perkins Road near Essen Lane. The vehicle involved was later identified as a three-wheeled "Sling" roadster.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 54-year-old Brett Moton was traveling eastbound in a 2015 Polaris Slingshot on Perkins Road. Police say Moton was attempting to make a U-turn when he was struck by an Infinity Q60.

Moton was transported from the scene in critical condition. He later died from his injuries. Police say Moton was unrestrained at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Infinity sustained minor injuries.

The roadway was shut down much of the afternoon following the accident.