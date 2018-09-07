79°
Victim dies after shooting on Kissel Street, BRPD investigating
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Thursday evening.
The incident was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Kissel Street near Peerless Street.
According to BRPD, 49-year-old Anthony Benton was found inside a vehicle suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
Friday morning, police released that Benton died from his injuries.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-348-4869.
