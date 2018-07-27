Victim beaten, robbed of personal belongings

BATON ROUGE - A man has been arrested after he helped beat and rob a victim near a home last week.

The victim was walking to a family members house on Ligon Road, when he was stopped near Samuel Road and Mount Pleasant Road by two suspects. One of the suspects was identified as Derrick Peck.

According to the arrest report, the victim said the suspects gave him a ride to Ligon Road but didn't stop at the residence. Instead, they took him to a park down the road.

The victim then got out of the vehicle, and walked towards his intended destination. Once there, the victim states that he was met once again with Peck and the other suspect.

That is when the encounter turned violent. The victim was attacked with a three-foot-long stick-like weapon and robbed of his phones, wallet, keys, and $200 in cash.

Peck is charged with armed robbery and aggravated battery.