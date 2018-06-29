Victim armed with machete holds suspect until deputies arrive

BATON ROUGE - Deputies say a man wielding a machete trapped a burglar in a truck until law enforcement arrived after a break-in and attempted vehicle theft.

Authorities were dispatched to a home on South Harrell's Ferry Road in reference to a burglary in progress. The burglar was identified as Dawson Kennard.

According to the arrest report, Kennard knocked on the door of the home and pushed his way in. Once inside, Kennard pushed a female victim and began yelling for the keys to a truck that was parked outside.

A male victim heard the noise and came downstairs. At that time, he saw Kennard grab the keys to the truck and run out the door.

The male victim then armed with himself with a machete, and chased after Kennard.

While inside the truck, Kennard saw that the victim was armed with a weapon. He then threw the keys out of the truck. The victim held Kennard there until deputies arrived.

Kennard was arrested and transported to the booking facility. While going through the booking process, Kennard attempted to escape.

He is charged with aggravated burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, and simple escape.