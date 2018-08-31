76°
Victim airlifted from crash involving 18-wheeler on Basin Bridge

Friday, August 31 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Susan Mack

RAMAH - Authorities say one person was airlifted from the scene of a major crash on the Basin Bridge Friday afternoon.

The crash was first reported around 2:30 p.m. near the Ramah exit. Authorities say it appeared at least two people were hurt in the crash along I-10 east. Officials say it appeared a driver rear-ended an 18-wheeler, wedging the car beneath the trailer.

Crews had to shut down the interstate to allow an AirMed helicopter to land and transport one of the victims.

All lanes have since reopened at the scene of the crash.

