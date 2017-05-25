Vice President shares WBRZ.com story, says local family is inspirational

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Vice President called the story of a Livingston family highlighted in a WBRZ report this week as “inspiring.”

Thursday morning, Vice President Mike Pence tweeted a link to the WBRZ.com post featuring the Morgans and included his message about their recovery from the flood. A day earlier, Pence made a surprise visit to the family while he was in the Baton Rouge area.

ICYMI: Inspiring to see the Morgan's rebuild after @POTUS & I visited their flooded home in Aug. Here's their story: https://t.co/w97lKsSDnq — Vice President Pence (@VP) May 25, 2017

“Inspiring to see the Morgan's rebuild,” was posted to Pence's official Twitter. The tweet featured a picture of the Morgans, Pence, Congressman Garret Graves and others.

The family, Jimmy and Olive Morgan, got the unexpected visit from Pence who wanted to check on them and their recovery from the August flood. The Morgans sought refuge from the rising water last year on their roof and shared their story with Pence and Donald Trump as the two men were campaigning in Baton Rouge and meeting with flood victims before the election. Pence and Trump first met the family on August 19, 2016.

“[The Vice President] stuck out his hand and said, 'hey Jimmy, hey Olive, how you doing?' He remembered our name everything," Jimmy Morgan told WBRZ reporter Natalia Verdina Wednesday.

Olive Morgan added, the message of inspiration wasn't just in a tweet – the Vice President remarked about it to them, too.

"...they said they were inspired by our American spirit," she said.

