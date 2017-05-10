Vice President Pence pledges 'unwavering support' to Ukraine

Vice President Mike Pence has expressed the Trump administration's "unwavering support" for Ukraine's sovereignty in a meeting with the country's foreign minister.



A White House statement says Pence met with Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin on Wednesday. The meeting came as President Donald Trump met with Klimkin's Russian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.



In 2014, Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea region and backed separatists fighting government forces in eastern Ukraine, drawing widespread condemnation in Europe and the United States.



Trump stressed the need for better relations with Russia during his campaign, which raised concern among Ukrainians that his administration would not stand up for its allies against Russian aggression.



The statement says Pence stressed America's support for Ukraine's "territorial integrity" and expressed the need to "peacefully resolve the conflict."