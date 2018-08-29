79°
Vets line up to honor Sen. John McCain

Wednesday, August 29 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) - Black curtains dressed up the rotunda Arizona State Capitol Museum, which on a typical day hosts tourists and history buffs as well state capitol workers bustling from one office to another.
  
But on this day, Arizona and U.S. flags encircled the room.
  
A few dozen white folding chairs were reserved for family and dignitaries beside a wreath of white roses. Outside the building, where McCain will be retrieved by a team from the Arizona National Guard, military members in uniform began to congregate on the Capitol plaza to line the route where McCain's casket will be carried.

