Veterinary clinic posts job listing for full-time cat cuddler

Photo: Just Cats

DUBLIN, Ireland - Tired of your job? Feel like you just need more cats in your life? Well, a veterinary clinic in Ireland has posted what might just be the greatest job listing of all time.

Just Cats Veterinary Clinic & Cattery recently posted the listing on their website, asking for a full-time cat cuddler. The clinic says it's looking for someone who's soft-spoken, has gentle hands and is capable of understanding the different types of purring.

You may also need to be recognized by the veterinary council in Ireland to qualify.

Just Cats is Dublin's only veterinary clinic dedicated to serving.... Well, just cats.