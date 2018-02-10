64°
Veterinarian: Dead pelicans along highway hit by vehicles

NEW ORLEANS - Dozens of pelicans died this week along a Louisiana highway. The state wildlife veterinarian says they weren't poisoned or sick, but hit by vehicles.
  
Coastal consultant P.J. Hahn posted a photo of a dead bird Wednesday on Facebook, saying he'd counted 25 dead pelicans in a short distance along Louisiana Highway 1 near Leeville.
  
He said cold and lack of food kill juvenile pelicans this time of year, but half of these birds were adults - possibly indicating a bigger problem.
  
Wildlife veterinarian Jim LaCour says in an email that he checked birds brought Tuesday from Leeville, and all had been hit by vehicles. He says pelicans had gathered around a pond near the highway to eat small fish, and some apparently took off toward the highway.

