Veteran who helped Las Vegas shooting victims to receive free truck

LAS VEGAS - A car dealership is offering a free truck to the Marine veteran who commandeered a vehicle and used it to rush dozens of victims to hospitals during the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

A report from the Arizona Republic says 29-year-old Taylor Winston found keys to a utility truck and began loading injured into the truck, making two trips to deliver 30 people to different area hospitals.

Shane Beus, owner of a car dealership in Gilbert, Arizona, read about Winston’s actions and reached out to the veteran who lives in San Diego.

Winston is expected to pick up the silver F-150 Monday.

Winston said he will sell his current vehicle and donate the money to victims of the shooting.