Veteran to get surgery then plead guilty to child-sex crimes
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi judge is allowing a U.S. Army veteran to have surgery for a health issue before he pleads guilty to sex crimes against a 14-year-old.
The Sun Herald of Biloxi reported Monday that 41-year-old Jacob Blair Scott, of Moss Point, has been indicted of sexual battery against a minor. He's also indicted of child exploitation for filming the minor between 2016 and 2017.
Judge Kathy King Jackson has agreed to allow Scott to plead guilty on Aug. 10 so he can be treated for stage 3 ulcerative colitis. Court filings say Scott's attorney Rufus Alldredge asked Scott be mentally evaluated to determine competency before Scott decided to plead guilty.
They say a traumatic brain injury leaves Scott easily confused and that's he's been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.
