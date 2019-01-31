Veteran featured in 2 OYS report returns home, unveils shoddy work in house

BATON ROUGE - A veteran has finally moved back into his home after the August 2016 flood. 2 On Your Side met Sam Moran in November when his home was still torn apart in the midst of construction.

A few issues, including a problem involving his HVAC system, led to delays in work but Moran signed off on a final inspection on January 18. But now that the house Moran built with his own two hands has been put together, he says it's not the same way he left it.

"You know why I signed off? [The contractor] called Restore and tell them they're finished," said Moran. "If you ask me if I'm satisfied, no I'm not. But there comes a time that I have to come home."

Thursday morning, Moran took 2 On Your Side's Brittany Weiss on a tour of his home. He pointed to a number of issues, including multiple windows that don't lock because the newly installed windowsill isn't cut right. At least five windows in the house are painted shut or don't close all the way. Moran says a sixth window is moldy. There's no door on his stand-up shower, there's a hole in the kitchen floor, uneven surfaces and sharp edges on his countertop that appears to already be cracking at the edges. In a nutshell, shoddy work.

The 91-year-old served three years in WWII. He's been couch surfing for the last two years and said he was tired of it, so he signed off on the work.

"I didn't have no choice," he said. "Here's Restore standing here they telling me this is it we ain't going to do no more."

Moran is talking about the contractor. He says he had three of them over the course of the project and thinks it's the main reason for what he's calling low-quality work.

"Too much work and they can't complete a job," said Moran.

Restore Louisiana said it's looking into this, but it says none of the items brought up by Moran during WBRZ's walk through "were visible or expressed as concerns by Mr. Moran during the inspection." Restore says it is aware of a window in one of the bedrooms causing an issue.

If there are any issues with the work after the final inspection takes place, Restore's warranty process is in place to address those concerns.